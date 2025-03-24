The Florida Swing of the PGA Tour continued this weekend with the Valspar Championship. Viktor Hovland took the win over Justin Thomas in a wild Sunday in Tampa. It was the Norwegian's seventh win on the PGA Tour but his first since August of 2023. Hovland took to Instagram to give those struggling with their golf game advice after a win at the Valspar.

“For any of you guys struggling with your golf game, you know I'd say at the end of the day, when you're struggling with something, it's just problems. And problems are usually a lack of information,” Hovland said.

He continues. “So I would encourage people to go out and seek more information and try it out for yourself. See if it improves, if it helps your problems. And if it doesn't, then you got to seek for more answers. And you keep going and going and hopefully you got it figured out until the end.”

Hovland has taken this message to heart as a professional golfer. He has cycled through coaches and spoke publically about losing his golf swing this week at the Valspar Championship. At 27 years old, his future is bright but his tinkering may never stop.

Viktor Hovland is starting to ascend at the right time

Hovland did not win in 2024 after winning the Tour Championship and dominating the Ryder Cup in 2023. While he did have a solid PGA Championship, it was a disappointing season overall. Leading up to the Valspar, he had missed three cuts in a row including at The Players Championship. His Thursday round of 80 at TPC Sawgrass cost him a chance at the weekend.

But now, Hovland looks to finally win his first major championship. He has been close at two PGAs in a row, third place last year and tied for second in 2023. He finished in a tie for seventh at the 2023 Masters and tied for fourth at the 2023 Open Championship. But in the rest of the 2024 majors, he missed the cut.

Last year should be seen as Hovland losing a year of his prime to swing changes. After coach Joe Mayo helped solve his chipping issues, they broke up early in the year. They got back together before the PGA and are separated once again. With a new coach, Grant Waite, and a new trophy, Hovland should be ready to compete at Augusta National in just a few weeks.