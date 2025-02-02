Rory McIlroy has won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, securing his 27th PGA Tour victory. He started his week with a Hole-in-One at Spyglass Hill and never let up. When he made the turn on Sunday, he was tied for the lead. What happened next separated him from the field and helped secure the victory in Northern California.

McIlroy started the back nine hot with a birdie on ten to move to 17-under par. The hot streak would not stop there, as a birdie on the tough par-three 12th bumped him up another shot. After a par on 13, the Northern Irishman stepped up to the par-five 14th hole with a two-shot lead. What happened next was the highlight of the day at Pebble Beach.

McIlroy smashed a drive over the trees and 338 yards onto the fairway. From 201 yards out, he smoothed a seven-iron onto the green but the putt was not a gimme at all. McIlroy drained the 26-foot roller to take a three-shot lead and begin his march to victory.

That eagle gave McIlroy enough room to hold off Shane Lowry and a charging Justin Rose, among others bunched at 19, and 18-under. As major championship season fast approaches, McIlroy's decade-long search for a fifth major now takes center stage.

Fans react to a wild Rory McIlroy win

The immediate reaction when McIlroy does anything on the PGA Tour is “What does this mean for the next major?” Augusta National Golf Club awaits just over two months away and The Masters is the only major Rory has not won. So fans took to social media to celebrate his Pebble Beach victory and hope for another one in April.

The image shared by Golf.com's Claire Rogers is from McIlroy's TGL debut last week. He is a co-founder of the league with Tiger Woods and played his first match against the legend on Monday. His team, Boston Common, wears green as part of their uniform, leading to easy visualization for the biggest Rory fans.

McIlroy's win did not come without complaints from golf fans. He played the iconic seventh hole while CBS aired the final seconds of a college basketball game and the golf was nowhere on television. While it was on streaming apps, this caused an uproar on social media.

Rory McIlroy is back in action on Tuesday when his TGL team, Boston Common, takes on Los Angeles Golf Club. LAGC team member Justin Rose was part of the tie for third at Pebble Beach.