Rory McIlroy burst onto the golf scene more than a decade ago. He captured four major championships in the first few years of his professional career, building the narrative that he was to be the next ‘Tiger Woods.' That was obviously an unfair label to put on the Northern Irishman, especially at such a young age.

McIlroy then went over a decade without winning another major. Fans left his chances at eternal glory left for dead. That is, until McIlroy captured the elusive Masters title last month, completing the career Grand Slam. He became just the sixth man in history to achieve that feat, winning all four current majors.

This week, the PGA Tour is in Philadelphia for the Truist Championship (formerly Wells Fargo). It is the sixth Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, bringing with it an elevated $20 million purse.

Through two rounds, Keith Mitchell has scorched the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) to the tune of 12-under par. He leads Shane Lowry by a single stroke entering the weekend. But McIlroy sits tied for fourth, five shots off the lead.

After signing for a 3-under 67 on Friday, McIlroy addressed a range of topics with the media. One of which pertained to his turnaround in results, not just at the Masters but going back to September of last year.

“Certainly not involved too much in the politics of everything,” McIlroy said, referencing removing himself from LIV Golf and PGA Tour discussions.

“Even just not being involved with even the — you know, being on the board of this Tour and just talking about changes to the Tour Championship and all that, like I have no idea what's going on. I think at this point, I don't care.”

The 36-year-old pro has been on a heater in 2025.

He has already won three times, all of which have come against stellar fields.

Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first start of the season. Just over a month later, he captured his second Players Championship title in a wild playoff. That set the stage for his Masters' triumph in April.

All of that has happened since he has taken an indifferent stance toward golf's unification. No longer is he the face of the PGA Tour's side. He simply wants to focus on golf, and that is working out.

“I want to play golf. The reason I got into this game was to shoot scores and try to play the best golf possible, and not really be concerned about how the TOUR is run or the business of the TOUR.

“It was good to do it. It was a great experience. But I'm happy with where I'm at right now,” McIlroy said candidly.