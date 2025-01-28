The PGA Tour is rolling into Monterey for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. Scottie Scheffler is making his season debut after a historic 2024 season. He needed hand surgery after a kitchen incident on Christmas Day. Rory McIlroy spoke before the event about Scheffler's injury and suggested a personal chef to help out.

“I think he made enough money to hire a chef,” McIlroy said through a laugh. “Why are you cooking yourself? I was hoping it was going to be more of a fun story than that. But we were together in Vegas on the 17th of December and played that match with Brooks and Bryson. Firstly, [I was] just concerned and hoped he was okay. It sounds like he is. It's good that he's teeing it up this week. But, yeah. Get a chef.”

We now know who does the cooking in the McIlroy house! But Scheffler earned enough money last year to hire a kitchen full of chefs, $62 million to be exact, so maybe he will take McIlroy's advice.

The last time McIlroy gave Scheffler advice, he suggested switching to a mallet putter, from the blade the American was using. It helped him put together a historic season and win his second Masters.

Scottie Scheffler looks to three-peat as Player of the Year

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters and eight other times in 2024, including the Tour Championship. It secured his second straight Player of the Year title and the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Just because he missed the first few weeks does not mean he will be behind the 8 Ball. His first win came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which has not happened yet this year.

The current state of the men's professional game could take something away from Scheffler's historic run. With Brooks Koepka, Bryson Dechambeau, Cameron Smith, and others not on his tour, it's tough to know if he would win this many times in any other era. But that would go away with more major championships, coming against fields with LIV players in it.

The PGA Tour's Signature Event Series kicked off in Hawaii but has all the stars coming to California. They play at TPC Scottsdale the week of the Super Bowl, per usual, but the stars likely won't be there. They are heading back to San Diego for the relocated Genesis Invitational. Expect Scheffler and McIlroy to be there for that one.