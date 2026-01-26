Scottie Scheffler enhanced his already remarkable legacy by claiming his 20th PGA Tour victory at The American Express. He also enhanced his already robust bank account. The world No. 1 now has $101,109,136 career earnings, becoming just the third player to ever surpass the $100-million mark, per Golf.com. Considering how dominant he currently is, it should not be long before Scheffler catches both Rory McIlroy ($107,981,766) and Tiger Woods ($120,999,166).

The significantly larger modern-day purses explain why the 29-year-old already has the top spot in his sights, otherwise Woods' lead would be quite massive. Scheffler's historic run is nevertheless astounding. He tallied a 66 in the final round of The American Express on Sunday, pulling ahead of Si Woo Kim and holding off a number of other worthy challengers to claim victory in La Quinta, California.

The four-time major champion finished at 27-under par, four strokes better than Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam and Matt McCarty. Scheffler enjoyed a landmark 2025 season, and he seems prepared to do the same in 2026. Yes, the PGA Tour remains watered-down amid the ongoing battle with LIV Golf, but the competition could be irrelevant if he maintains his elite form. Regardless of the stage, the accomplished Texan is towering above the field.

And so are his stacks of money. Scottie Scheffler does not boast a big personality, but he is getting along just fine by simply doing his job better than anyone else in the sport today. He should rake in plenty of more cash at the WM Phoenix Open in February, which is his next confirmed tournament.

Those who are competing at the Farmers Insurance Open next week better take full advantage of Scheffler's absence.