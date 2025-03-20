On Wednesday, Scottie Scheffler held his official Masters champion's press conference with media from around the globe. He detailed several things, including his planned menu for next month's Masters Champions Dinner. Interestingly, he decided to include ravioli on the menu, per Newsweek. That happens to be the same dish he was making when he suffered a hand injury that required surgery on Christmas.

Speaking of the hand injury, Scheffler also detailed his recovery progress. As usual, the World No. 1 did not mince words.

“I think it would be silly to say that it didn't set me back a little bit, because I had to take a good amount of time off,” Scheffler said Wednesday.

“I'm a right-handed golfer, so any sort of injury that you have to that hand, especially a surgical one, I think is going to have some sort of effect… but at the end of the day, it's one of those things where, you know, accidents happen.

“I'm going to live my life. I can't live in a bubble.”

Despite the injury, it is not as if the Ridgewood, New Jersey native has played poorly. He is yet to finish outside the top 25 in any of his five tournaments.

Scheffler returned to action at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February. He earned a T9 finish there, before tying for 25th at the WM Phoenix Open. He then put in a great effort and nearly won the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational. He finished T3 at Torrey Pines (Genesis was moved there amidst the Los Angeles Wildfires).

Scheffler just missed out on another top-10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing 11th. Finally, he placed 20th at last week's Players Championship.

Those are all solid performances. But he set the bar so high in 2024, it doesn't feel like he has been successful.

Scheffler won nine times worldwide in 2024, that includes seven times on the PGA Tour. He won his second Green Jacket in three years at Augusta National, and also won Olympic Gold at the Paris Olympics. It was arguably the best season on Tour since Tiger Woods during his prime.

But if his “struggles” are associated with the hand injury, the rest of the golf world better watch out.

“Each day, my hand continues to improve, my body continues to get back to where it needs to be,” Scheffler said. “And you know, I think my swing is coming around as well. So I'm definitely excited about the improvements that I'm making. The results this year have been decent. I feel like I'm really close to playing some really nice golf again.”