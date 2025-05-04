There's no stopping Scottie Scheffler when he is on top of his game, and that was clearly the case this weekend at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, TX. Scheffler dominated the tournament from start to finish and finished with a record-tying score of 31 under par. That allowed him to win the tournament by eight strokes over Erik van Rooyen.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER IS NOT HUMAN. HE TIES THE PGA TOUR RECORD FOR LOWEST 72-HOLE SCORE OF ALL TIME. 8-SHOT WIN. HIS FIRST W OF 2025 IS PURE AND UTTER DOMINATION. pic.twitter.com/iVMTNG5FgG — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scheffler won the tournament on a wire to wire basis, earning the top spot with a spectacular round of 61 on Thursday and following with scores of 63, 66 and 63. That allowed him to tie the mark that Justin Thomas set at the 2017 Sony Open. The record was equaled in 2023 by Ludvig Åberg at the RSM Classic.

Scheffler had a chance to set the record but he bogeyed the 17th hole when he hit a poor chip shot. He still had a chance to make the record his own with a birdie on the 18th hole. However, his birdie putt rolled to the left of the hole and Scheffler had to settle for par.

Scheffler grew up attending the tournament and he was befriended by the legendary Byron Nelson as a child. It was the first tournament he played in his career, and he was emotional in his post-championship interview with Amanda Balionis of CBS.

“I had my sister caddie for me, she’s over there. You know, it feels like a lifetime of hard work can sacrifice for little moments like these. It’s pretty special,” Scheffler said on the 18th green.

Scottie Scheffler may be ready to dominate PGA Tour again in 2025

Now that Scheffler has his first tournament victory of the season, the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year appears to be in top form once again. He won seven tournaments a year ago, and his challengers know that he is capable of ripping off multiple victories when his game is intact.

Scheffler earned the 14th tournament victory of his career and it was the first time he was successful in the Nelson Classic. His best previous showing in his hometown tournament had seen him finish fifth two years ago. Scheffler was unable to play in last year's tournament because of the birth of his first child.

Scheffler also barely missed breaking the legendary Sam Snead's record for margin of victory in the tournament. Snead won the Dallas Open by 10 strokes in 1957.