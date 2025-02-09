The PGA Tour made one of its iconic stops this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The crowd was back to its raucous nature without any of the controversies from 2024. After a hole-in-one from Emiliano Grillo on Friday, the 16th hole at Waste Management was back in the headlines. Thomas Detry came away with the win in Phoenix but not before some fireworks at 16.

Detry hit a perfect iron from 180 yards to 16 inches and tapped it in for birdie. His playing partners, Daniel Berger and Rasmus Hojgaard, both made bogey to give Detry a five-shot lead. Winning on the PGA Tour is difficult but the Belgian made his first win look easy with this shot on the 16th.

The pressure is high on the back nine every Sunday but with thousands of screaming fans surrounding the green, the Phoenix Open is different. Detry not only stuffed it on 16 but made it three straight birdies on the 17th. A fourth on 18 made it a seven-shot win. The win gets him into all four majors for 2025, something he has not accomplished yet in his career.

At 32 years old, Detry has finally made for himself. He had success on the DP World Tour but it had not translated to the United States until Sunday. After starting with a five-shot lead, he rode the roller coaster on the front nine and held off a charging pack. The birdie train that started on 15 pulled him away from the pack to secure the win.

Next up on the PGA Tour is the Genesis Invitational. Tiger Woods' event will look different this year due to the Los Angeles Wildfires. Instead of Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, the tournament will be at Torrey Pines in La Jolla. Detry will look to make it two in a row in California.