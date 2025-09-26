Plenty was made about Bryson DeChambeau being named among the 12 members of Team USA’s Ryder Cup team. The two-time US Open champion remains a polarizing figure and was only recently branded as a “captain’s nightmare” by Brandel Chamblee. However, he himself does not seem to have any qualms and is simply delighted with making the team.

“Making this team was a passion project of mine. It was A1, the thing I wanted to do most, represent my country,” he said in a recent presser, with the official Ryder Cup USA account posting the clip on X.

DeChambeau was previously accused by Chamblee of simply being there to inflate his YouTube numbers. Despite that, he has received consistent support from his teammates and captain Keegan Bradley.

Scottie Scheffler called DeChambeau a tremendous competitor and claimed he was excited to see him unleashed at the competition, per Golfweek. Xander Schauffele claimed that DeChambeau could easily be the difference between Team USA and Team Europe, comparing him to a ‘gladiator golfer.’

“I think Bryson, just his golfing ability alone is an X-factor for our team, but also, he's a really fiery player. When you come to a Ryder Cup, you don't want guys to try to be something they're not. We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson, and he brings that every day in practice rounds, in the team room, and hopefully in the tournament competition too,” team captain Keegan Bradley told Golfweek about DeChambeau.

Russell Henley called DeChambeau a great teammate, and Patrick Cantlay claimed he was glad to have the 32-year-old on their team.

Despite leaving the PGA Tour back in 2022, DeChambeau still performed well enough in points-earning events to earn an automatic spot in the 12-member team.

DeChambeau is viewed by many as the ‘X-factor’ on Team USA and is one of the most unorthodox players in the tournament. And while the chatter about his past controversies and career as a YouTuber has led to a variety of comments, the player is not only excited about doing his best for Team USA, but he also seems to have the support of his teammates.