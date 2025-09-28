The Ryder Cup is more than a little bit of a blowout, with Team Europe needing only 2.5 points to retain the title on Sunday. But a hometown kid became the hero for the Americans, even in the midst of a blowout. Cam Young made his Ryder Cup debut in the second session for Team USA and played both sessions on Saturday. He clinched the first point of the day by beating European legend Justin Rose with a putt on the 18th green.

Young is from Scarborough, New York, and won multiple amateur titles at Bethpage Black in his career. Known as a stoic and calm player, his fist pump on the 18th was surprising to many. But it also showed just how much his first Ryder Cup in front of his home fans meant to him.

“I've been thinking about having a putt like that for a while. And the way things were going halfway through the back nine, I didn't want that putt. But then after 17, I wanted that putt,” Young told NBC's Damon Hack while holding back tears.

Young was one of the last men left off the 2023 Ryder Cup team, with Zach Johnson instead opting for Sam Burns and Justin Thomas. Now, Young has finally won on the PGA Tour and made a name for himself in team competition. The next Ryder Cup is overseas, where Team USA has not won in generations. Young should be a key piece of the team moving forward.

Young won the first hole in Sunday singles but quickly gave the lead back on three and five. But a run in the middle stretch, but Young three up through 12 holes. But Rose's Ryder Cup history proved important, forcing a tie through 17 holes. The birdie putt from Young clinched the match and gave the USA its first point.