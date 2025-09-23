The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is days away, as Team USA looks to bounce back from 2023's defeat. They are bringing several rookies along to flip the script, including US Open Champion JJ Spaun. After a long career in the depths of pro golf, Spaun has surged to the pinnacle of the sport. Ahead of his Team USA debut at the Ryder Cup, JJ Spaun spoke about how Disney's Frozen played into his self-confidence.

🎶 Let it go, let it go 🎶@JJSpaun on how the movie "Frozen" helped him with his self-confidence and letting go of negative thoughts.@RyderCup | @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/WWK0vtuqlK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Taking a lot of pressure off myself, as far as trying to achieve certain things, or putting limitations on myself. I just try to let go as much as possible. I think once I had my first daughter, you know, her favorite song was Let It Go. And I think hearing that every day, hundreds of times a day, osmosis or whatever, it hit deep in the soul. I just try to go by that mantra,” Spaun said before signing a line from the tune.

Spaun had played in eight major championships before the 2025 US Open. He missed three cuts and never finished better than 23rd. The win at Oakmont put him on the Ryder Cup team on points, while a playoff loss at The Players in March put him on the radar.

Now, just a year after finishing 98th in the FedEx Cup standings, Spaun is a key player for Team USA at the Ryder Cup. Spaun has never played in a Presidents' Cup, let alone the increased noise of the Ryder Cup. He will be trusted in key matches for Keegan Bradley's squad as one of the best Americans in 2025.

Spaun's game does not match perfectly with Bethpage Black, as he is just above Tour average off the tee. But his elite iron game should translate to matchplay and make him a dominant Ryder Cup player.