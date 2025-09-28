One of the most obscure rules in sports nearly determined the outcome of the 45th Ryder Cup on Sunday. Viktor Hovland suffered a neck injury, invoking the oft-forgotten Ryder Cup envelope rule. Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley acknowledged the defeat but called for the rule to be changed in his press conference. Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier reported from Bethpage Black.

“Keegan has called Luke Donald the greatest Ryder Cup captain ever and the Europeans maybe the greatest team ever — but also weighs in on the Envelope Rule: ‘The rule has to change. It’s obvious to everybody in the sports world. Nothing against Viktor, but that rule has to change by the next Ryder Cup,'” Dethier posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hovland's withdrawal pulled Harris English out of the American lineup, clinching a half-point for each side. With Europe already holding an 11.5-4.5 lead before the injury, they were just two points away from retaining the cup. The American team put together an incredible comeback attempt on Sunday, falling just short.

Europe won 15-13, so even if English had beaten Hovland, the US would not have won the Ryder Cup. But the what-if possibility got real down the stretch after Shane Lowry hit the clinching putt. What if the teams had tied 14-14, all because of Hovland's injury? While that did not happen, Bradley is saying that even the possibility should change the rule.

An injury can happen at any point in the week, and if it happens before the matchup announcements on Saturday night, the envelope rule does feel fair. The team without the injury would unseal the envelope and reveal who will sit. But once the lineup is announced, pulling out to gain the half-point can change the calculus.

The Ryder Cup went to Europe and would have regardless of the Hovland ruling. But could it lead to a rule change?