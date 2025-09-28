Heading into the Sunday singles matches at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Team Europe held a commanding 12-5 lead. The Europeans would need to secure just two points from Sunday's matches to retain the Ryder Cup. Viktor Hovland, the Norwegian veteran, will miss his scheduled match on Sunday. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Hovland had to withdraw due to a neck injury he's dealt with since Saturday afternoon's four-ball matches.

“Norway's Viktor Hovland withdrew from his Sunday's singles match in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black with a neck injury, meaning the teams will split the point from one of the 12 singles matches,” wrote Schlabach.

If the current results hold, Team Europe could secure the 2025 Ryder Cup within the next couple of hours. Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, and three other Europeans currently hold leads in their singles matches. Although none of Sunday's matches have yet passed the front nine, Team Europe's play during Friday and Saturday has all but assured that they will clinch their second straight Ryder Cup win. Will Hovland's absence affect the Europeans' chances?

Team Europe looks to clinch second straight Ryder Cup

After withdrawing from yesterday's four-balls match, Hovland woke up on Sunday unable to move his neck. According to Schlabach and the Ryder Cup, Hovland tried to warm up this morning at Bethpage Black but had limited movement. Hovland released a statement to the media ahead of his second withdrawal from the event.

“There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today,” Hovland said in a statement to the media, including ESPN. “Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on.”

Due to Hovland's withdrawal, his match with English was halved between both sides. English will now sit out Sunday singles as Team USA captain Keegan Bradley submitted his name via the substitution role. The Americans have a steep hill to climb on Sunday. Perhaps due to Hovland's absence, the hill just became a little easier to climb.