The Ryder Cup competition offers fans an opportunity to get behind their nation's golfers and offer their vocal support. It also gives those same fans an opportunity to get under the skin of their opponents.

Since the 2025 Ryder Cup is on U.S. soil at the famed Bethpage Black course in New York, fans are taking full advantage of their opportunity to support American golfers and give a hard time to the European competitors.

In most cases, the opposing golfers will not respond to any kind of razzing from the American fans, but Rory McIlroy got emotional during the back nine of his afternoon match and he made a gesture with his middle finger towards the crowd. It was not known exactly what was said or done that set McIlroy off, but partisan behavior on the part of the crowd is always an issue in the Ryder Cup.

European fans are known to be quite supportive of their players when the competition is played across the Atlantic, but American fans are known to be much more boisterous and aggressive in matches on American soil.

McIlroy knew what was coming in Ryder Cup

Article Continues Below

In the days prior to the competition, McIlroy addressed the topic of fan behavior at the famed international match. He said that European players did not expect American fans to behave in a friendly manner, but there was a line that should not be crossed.

“I think everyone has to find their own balance of what works for them or what – you know, we're playing in an environment that we are not really used to or we don't get to play in very often,” McIlroy said.

At the time of the incident, McIlroy and Shane Lowry were leading Americans Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns by by two holes. Shortly after that, Cantlay got hot and the Americans were able to make up that deficit and square the match. The two sides were tied with two holes to play in their match.