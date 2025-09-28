Team Europe won the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, beating Team USA 15-13. Despite an American comeback attempt led by Cam Young and Justin Thomas, the Europeans secured the first road victory in the event since 2012. After their triumph on home soil in 2023, Rory McIlroy pounded the table, saying Europe would keep the Ryder Cup after Bethpage Black. They did, and that clip has resurfaced.

Two years ago, Rory McIlroy called his shot and said Europe was going to win at Bethpage. Today, they did it. pic.twitter.com/82IAvBSEjQ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen,” McIlroy said after Rome. “I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup. And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage.” Au audible “Oh, go on, Rors,” from eventual 2025 hero Shane Lowry ends the prophetic clip.

Europe rolled to an 11.5-4.5 advantage after the first two days of the competition. No team had ever come back from more than four points down on Sunday, but the Americans came close this year. McIlroy was key to the win, going 3-1-1 on the week.

After Lowry clinched the 14th point for Europe, McIlroy spoke to NBC and Sky Sports about the emotions of the week. “I'm extremely proud to be part of this team. I'm extremely proud of every single one of the players, the [vice captains], the captain, all the back-room support staff. This was an unbelievable collective effort. As soon as we won in Rome, we turned our attention to trying to do something everyone thought was pretty impossible to do.”

McIlroy powered through intense fan heckling and a few poor shots to surge in three of his matches and pick up another half-point on Saturday afternoon. The Ryder Cup remains with Europe, with the matches heading to Ireland in 2027. While anything can happen, McIlory and Lowry should be back in the saddle for the Europeans on home soil.