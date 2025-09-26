There is no amount of pressure that should surprise Justin Thomas at this point of his professional golf career. He is a two-time major champion who was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2018. He has also endured plenty of struggles over the years, with many bemoaning his decline in form. The 32-year-old has experienced both the magnificent highs and brutal lows of this unpredictable sport. Still, there is nothing quite like feeling the weight of an entire country on your shoulders during the Ryder Cup.

That burden generally feels a bit heavier in front of a New York crowd. Thomas is tasked with helping the United States conquer Europe on American soil, but in order to do that, he must wield a confident putter. His short game let him down during Session 1, as he and Bryson DeChambeau lost by a score of 4&3 versus Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in Foursomes on Friday morning. One hole in particular showed just how much it stings to stumble in this international clash.

While putting for a tie on the seventh hole, the USA Network broadcast showed Thomas' heart rate, via WHOOP. It started in the 130s before settling down a bit to 122 when he prepared to tap his ball, but a tough miss shot it back up to 125. A public gaffe will inevitably cause some frustration, but even more so when there is added responsibility on an athlete.

Article Continues Below

See how Justin Thomas' heart rate changes while facing a pressure putt to tie the 7th hole at the Ryder Cup. 👀 NBC Sports | @WHOOP pic.twitter.com/iSiUmrdpBd — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 26, 2025

The Louisville, Kentucky native is not just playing for himself at Farmingdale's Bethpage Black Course. He is representing an entire nation, and when misfires are made, the public outcry is going to be intense. Though, Thomas is hardly the only American under scrutiny after the early stage of Ryder Cup competition. The Europeans dominated Foursomes and carried a 3-1 lead into the four-ball afternoon session. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay tallied the only Team USA win in the morning session.

Justin Thomas had to settle his nerves and mentally prepare himself for a quick turnaround. He and New Yorker Cameron Young began play against Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard in four-ball at 12:57 p.m. ET. They are up one through three holes at time of print.