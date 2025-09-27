With the final two matches of Saturday's 2025 Ryder Cup wrapping up, Team Europe has a commanding 11.5 points to 4.5 points lead over Team USA. The Europeans have dominated both foursomes and four-balls play during the first two days of the bi-annual clash. While competing in Saturday afternoon's four-balls event with partner Shane Lowry, European veteran Rory McIlroy made a key birdie putt on the 14th hole to give his team a one-up lead. The official European Ryder Cup team account on X, formerly Twitter, showcased just how fired up McIlroy was after the huge putt.

“A birdie that means so much!” posted the official account on Saturday afternoon.

The birdie gave Team Europe a lead they would never relinquish. For the second straight afternoon, the Irish duo of McIlroy and Lowry held their own against Team USA. After halving Friday afternoon's clash with Americans Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, the Europeans defeated the team of Justin Thomas and Cameron Young. It was McIlroy's third win of the Ryder Cup, as he teamed up with England's Tommy Fleetwood to win both morning foursomes matches. Now, Team Europe feels like they are on the precipice of winning its second straight Ryder Cup. Can McIlroy and his fellow Europeans seal the deal Sunday at Bethpage Black?

Team Europe on verge of second straight Ryder Cup win

Heading into Sunday, it will once again be all hands on deck for both teams. The Europeans will surely look to clinch a quick win, since they are only 2.5 points away from retaining the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, Team USA will look to mount one of the most improbable comebacks in recent memory. However, it's certainly still possible that the Americans continue their winning streak on home soil if they can somehow recapture the lead from Team Europe.

Yet, Team Europe has the look of a team that won't have to weather a storm. Filled with Ryder Cup veterans like McIlroy, Fleetwood, Lowry, and Jon Rahm, this is a squad that knows how to win. Based on how they've played the first two days, it feels like it's only a matter of time until the Europeans go back-to-back at the Ryder Cup. If each team's current form holds during Sunday's singles play, McIlroy and many of his teammates will once again be Ryder Cup champions.