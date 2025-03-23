The PGA Tour continued their Florida Swing this week at the Valspar Championship in Tampa. The final three holes, known as the Snake Pit, is one of the toughest stretches on the Tour. Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland pulled away from the pack early on Sunday at the Valspar and duked it out on the back nine. The 27-year-old Hovland pulled it out for his first win since August 2023.

Friday: "I don't have control over what I'm doing." Sunday: 🏆 Viktor is victorious at @ValsparChamp!

Hovland shot 69 on Saturday to land in the second-to-last group on Sunday at the Valspar Championship. Thomas was one group ahead of him and hit the gas on the back nine to jump into the lead. After he made a birdie on the difficult 15th, he had a three-shot lead momentarily, But Hovland poured a birdie in right behind him on 14 to bring the gap back to two.

Thomas started the Snake Pit with a bogey on 16, which Hovland birdied right behind him. Another birdie at 17 for the Norwegian shot him into the solo lead. Meanwhile, Thomas left his bunker shot inches short of perfection, forcing another bogey at the last.

22 minutes ago Viktor Hovland was 3 back. Now he's tied for the lead after making birdie on the toughest hole on the course @ValsparChamp.

Hovland made a bogey of his own at 18 but his two-shot lead was enough of a cushion. Jacob Bridgeman was behind his group two shots behind and made a par.

Viktor Hovland is back in the winner's circle after a bizarre year

When the Ryder Cup began at Marco Simone in September 2023, Viktor Hovland was the hottest golfer in the world. He won the final two events of that PGA Tour season, including the Tour Championship. His chip-in at number one to start the Ryder Cup showed his growth from one of the Tour's worst chipper to a great short-game player. But what has happened since has surprised everyone.

Just last week at The PLAYERS Championship, Hovland spoke about losing his golf swing. He shot 80 at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday and missed the cut. Now, he is a winner on the PGA Tour for the seventh time. It comes just in time for The Masters, where Hovland will look for his first major championship.

This sign of life was huge for Justin Thomas as well. Outside of tying the course record last week at Sawgrass, he struggled and finished tied for 33rd. Thomas has not won on the Tour since his PGA Championship triumph in 2022. He came close with a back-nine surge but will rest up for Augusta in just a few weeks.