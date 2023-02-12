One of the most prominent stories in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl has been the byplay between Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. The two brothers will be on opposite sides in the big game, and the Kelces has plenty to celebrate with family members on both sides of the battle.

Jason Kelce is using Travis's pregame playlists against him 🤣😂 h/t @newheightshowpic.twitter.com/wWo95LphFY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 11, 2023

The story of Donna Kelce making chocolate chip cookie for both of her football-playing sons and delivering them in Tupperware was one of the media night highlights. As the game gets closer, Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed that one of the ways he gets pumped up for his games is by listening to Travis Kelce’s music playlists.

The tight end is not thrilled that his brother uses his music in that manner, and he has come up with a plan to short circuit his brother’s hype plans. He says he will delete the playlist.

Brothers have never played on opposite teams in a Super Bowl prior to Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Travis Kelce is one of the most important players for Kansas City’s high-powered offense, as he is Patrick Mahomes’ top receiver. Travis Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdowns in the regular season. He has added 21 receptions for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns in the postseason.

Jason Kelce has been in the middle of the Philadelphia offensive line and has been protecting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He is a 6-time Pro Bowl performer and he has also been a first team All-Pro five times.

Even if Travis turns off his brother’s play list, it is very unlikely that it will impact his ability to block for Hurts.