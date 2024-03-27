It is the first game of the Sweet Sixteen for the Midwest Region as Gonzaga faces Purdue. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Gonzaga earned the five seed in the Midwest Region. They started their tournament with a game against the 12-seed McNeese. It was domination for Gonzaga. They led by 23 in the first half and would continue to dominate the game winning 86-65. They would then face Kansas, the fourth seed in the second round. Kansas led the game by one at the half. In the second half, Gonzaga would take off. They would go on a 30-4 run in the second half. This would allow them to build a huge lead, that they would hold onto. Gonzaga would win 89-68.
March Madness Odds: Gonzaga-Purdue Odds
Gonzaga: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +190
Purdue: -5.5 (-1110)
Moneyline: -235
Over: 154.5 (-115)
Under: 154.5 (-105)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 7:39 PM ET/ 4:39 PM PT
TV: TBS/truTV
Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win
Gonzaga is ranked 12th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Gonzaga is tenth in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting seventh in effective field goal percentage. Graham Ike leads the way. He comes in with 16.4 points per game this year, while also shooting 61.2 percent from the field. Second on the team is Anton Watson, who is also shooting well. He has 14.5 points per game this year while shooting 58.2 percent. Nolan Hickman rounds out the top scoring options, with 13.9 points per game, while he is shooting 46.9 percent. Further, Ryan Nembhard passes the ball well. He has 6.9 assists per game to go with his 12.6 points per game.
Gonzaga is 41st in the nation in rebounds per game this year while sitting 41st in offensive rebounding rates, and 23rd in total defensive rebounds per game. Ike and Watson lead the way here too. Ike comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game this year. He also has over two offensive rebounds per game. Further, Watson comes in with 7.2 rebounds per game and also has two offensive rebounds per game. Finally, Ben Gregg comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game this year.
Gonzaga ranks 82nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 24th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Anton Watson has been solid here as well, coming in with 1.5 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Benn Gregg and Ryan Nembhard both have 1.2 steals per game this year. Further, Both Watson and Gregg have .7 blocks per game this year.
Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win
Purdue is number three in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings, sitting third in adjusted offensive efficiency and 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They have also faced the sixth hardest schedule according to Ken Pom. Further, Purdue is tenth in the nation in points per game while sitting eighth in assists to turnover ratio this year. They are also seventh in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Zach Edey has led them on offense.
Edey comes into the game with 24.5 points per game this year. That is good for the most in the nation this year, while his shooting percentage of 62.3 percent is 16th in the nation. Edey has 53 points, with 35 rebounds in the two games of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Braden Smith comes in with 12.3 points per game this year, while also having 7.3 assists per game on the year. Lance Jones has also been solid this year, he comes into the game with 12.0 points per game.
Purdue has been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting sixth in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they are 16th in defensive rounds per game as well, while sitting fifth in offensive rebounding percentage. Edey and Smith lead the way there too. Edey is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game this year, third in the nation. Meanwhile, Braden Smith has 5.7 rebounds per game this year.
On defense, Purdue is 86th in points against per game this year but they are 37th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Once again, the story on defense is Edey and Smith. Edey comes in with 2.3 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Smith has 1.6 steals per game on the season. Further, Lance Jones also has 1.3 steals per game this year.
Final Gonzaga-Purdue Prediction & Pick
While Gonzaga has been good in many aspects of the game, Purdue has been better. Purdue has been more efficient on offense overall. They are also much better in the rebounding game and are a more efficient defense. Gonzaga has some good parts, but it will not be enough to slow down Zach Edey and company. Take Prudue on this one.
Final Gonzaga-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -5.5 (-110)