The Saint Mary's Gaels, at the start of 2024, were not likely to make the NCAA Tournament. When January began, Saint Mary's didn't have anything to recommend itself as an NCAA Tournament team except for a win over New Mexico. The Gaels had lost to Weber State, Missouri State, Boise State, Utah, and Xavier, taking a lot of body blows. Given that there aren't a lot of NCAA Tournament-quality teams in the West Coast Conference, the path to a possible at-large bid seemed very narrow. SMC most likely was going to make the NCAAs only by winning the WCC Tournament.
That has changed. Saint Mary's has spent the past two months wiping out the WCC. The Gaels have won all 15 WCC games. They are one win from completing a perfect regular season in the conference. They have won the league championship outright, with Gonzaga two games back. Saint Mary's has comfortably established itself as an NCAA Tournament at-large team. The Gaels are not dealing with any pressure of having to make the March Madness bracket.
Gonzaga, however, is dealing with that heat.
The Zags are probably in the NCAA Tournament after beating San Francisco on Thursday. The Zags are moving in the right direction. However, they aren't a 100-percent lock and have this one game before the WCC Tournament in which to make a statement. If Gonzaga loses this game, coach Mark Few's team might have to win the WCC Tournament to feel fully safe about being in the NCAA Tournament. GU would likely need to win at least one game at the WCC Tournament to improve its odds. Gonzaga is not used to being squarely on the bubble this late in the season. A win at Saint Mary's would make the Zags a lock.
Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread
The Zags lost to Saint Mary's at home a few weeks ago. You know Mark Few will have his team ready for this game and a chance to gain revenge on Saint Mary's. We also have to consider the idea that Saint Mary's — or any team — being perfect in a conference season is a low-percentage proposition. The laws of averages say that SMC will finally lose a league game. We don't see very many teams go 16-0 in conference play. Gonzaga needs this game more than SMC and will play like it.
Why Saint Mary's Could Cover the Spread
Saint Mary's has been spectacular in the WCC. The Gaels were clearly better than Gonzaga on the road. They should be able to come back at home in the second game of the season series an defeat the Zags once again. This team has made practically no mistakes in eight weeks. It's hard to bet against a team which is that consistent.
Saint Mary's is at home, but Gonzaga is playing well right now and wants revenge. Take the Zags.
Final Gonzaga-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga +2.5