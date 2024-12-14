ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton-Alabama.

The Creighton Bluejays have been a hard team to figure out in this 2024-2025 college basketball season. They got smoked at home by Nebraska and lost to Texas A&M, but they also throttled Kansas when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 in the country. Which is the real Creighton? More than that, which is the real version of Ryan Kalkbrenner, the shot-blocking force in the paint for the Jays? Kalkbrenner was utterly stymied by Nebraska but thrived against Kansas. He is a hugely talented player, but when he has an off night, Creighton struggles.

Creighton looked very solid in a recent win over UNLV. Does this mean the Jays are pulling it together, or is this merely another prelude to a downward slide in what will be a wildly uneven and inconsistent season for this group?

Alabama has had its share of ups and downs as well. The Crimson Tide have lost to Purdue and Oregon, but they have beaten Houston, Illinois, and Rutgers, among others. Coach Nate Oats has a very skilled team with a lot of options at the offensive end of the floor. Guard Mark Sears, who was magnificent in the team's run to its first-ever Final Four last spring, and who played a great game in a national semifinal loss to eventual national champion UConn last April in Glendale, is the cornerstone of this team, but we have already seen this season that Alabama has other guys who can step up if Sears is struggling. Oats has a lot of options at his disposal; Alabama's versatility and depth could be the main reasons the Tide make another strong run at the Final Four in 2025.

There are a number of neutral-site games on the Saturday card in college basketball, with Arizona playing UCLA in Phoenix, not Tucson, and the Oklahoma schools (OU and Oklahoma State) meeting in Oklahoma City, not Norman or Stillwater. This game, however, is an on-campus game. Alabama is welcoming Creighton to Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, so take note. This is a true home game for Bama, part of the reason the spread is as high as it is.

Here are the Creighton-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Alabama Odds

Creighton: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +385

Alabama: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs Alabama

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

This spread is really large. Creighton is an inconsistent team, as we have noted above, but the Jays will get up for this big challenge. They will come at Alabama with everything they have, and Kalkbrenner will be tough for Bama to deal with at both ends of the floor. Creighton is likely to keep the game close.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

If Creighton is taking too many 3-pointers — a habit the Jays fall victim to at times — the shot selection factor could enable Bama to blow the doors off this game and win by 20. Creighton is not a team you want to rely on to cover a spread on the road against a quality opponent.

Final Creighton-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Creighton, but the Jays' inconsistency makes us less than fully confident here. We think you should stay away from this game entirely.

Final Creighton-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Creighton +9.5