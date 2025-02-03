The landscape of professional golf is changing. Fans have openly expressed displeasure with the discourse surrounding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The amount of money thrown at players has become obscene. That, along with many other factors, has led to the emergence of Good Good Golf and other content creators in the space.

This week, the PGA Tour is in Phoenix for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It is considered the wildest tournament stop on the PGA Tour and is a fan favorite. The night before the pros tee off, the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout will air live on the Golf Channel on Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

The event will feature current and former players, members of the Good Good Golf crew, and other golf content creators. They will compete in a knockout competition, where the group plays successive holes and eliminates the worst score until a winner is determined.

Last year, the partnership kicked off with the Good Good Desert Open at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills and the Good Good Midwest Open at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

But the growing YouTube channel is not settling there. They are also getting a piece of the action from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL, per NUCLR Golf.

They have purchased an ownership stake in the TGL squad, Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). LAGC is spearheaded by Southern California's own, Collin Morikawa. He is joined by Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood. During Woods' debut in his new virtual golf league, LAGC decimated his Jupiter Links Golf Club, 12-1. They will be back in action Tuesday night against McIlroy's Boston Common Golf.

The positive traction that fans are seeing from content creators does not appear to be a fad. It looks like it is here to stay.