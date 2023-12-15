Your favorite angel and demon will be back for a third and final season as Good Omens returns to Amazon Prime Video.

It was ineffable — I mean inevitable — that good things always come to an end. It's certainly the case for Good Omens as it gears up for its third and final season on Amazon Prime Video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neil Gaiman, who wrote the novel with Terry Pratchett, said in a press release on Thursday, “I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006.”

“Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the End of the World. Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley [David Tennant] and Aziraphale [Martin Sheen] working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking,” he continued.

Good Omens: Season 2 recap

The show's first season was based on the novel, however the second season went back in time before the events of the actual book. The Crowley (clad in white because, well, he was an angel in the past), creates a nebula. But when fellow angel Aziraphale tells him that what he just created is only for humans to enjoy and will be destroyed in six millennia, he gets disappointed.

Back to the present, we learn that the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has gone missing and both Heaven and Hell are searching for him. He turns up at Aziraphale's bookshop, with only a box containing a fly. Both Aziraphale and present demon Crowley hide him from Heaven and Hell, but in the course of hiding Gabriel — which necessitated a miracle — they get the angels' attention instead. Now the angels things Gabriel is in Aziraphale's store.

Season two ends with Crowley discovering why Gabriel disappeared in the first place: his refusal to support a second Armageddon. In doing so, Gabriel was demoted and had his memories wiped. Aziraphale accidentally declared war on Hell while Crowley was away. They find out that the fly in the box actually contained Gabriel's memories. Said memories revealed that Gabriel and Beelzebub were in a relationship. The couple decide to abandon Heaven and Hell and live their best life on Alpha Centauri.

Aziraphale and Crowley: offers they couldn't refuse?

The Metatron then arrives with an offer for both angel and demon: an archangelship (not a word right now, but let's make it one) for Aziraphale and the restoration of his angelhood (also not a word) for Crowley. They make their choices: Crowley, to tell Aziraphale his feelings for him. However, Aziraphale beats Crowley to the punch: he's taking the promotion and wants him to go to Heaven as well.

Crowley, in grand-gesture mode, refuses and kisses him. But Aziraphale still decides to leave Earth (and Crowley) to become an archangel and finds out that his first task at his new job is to make the Second Coming come true.

And that's what you missed on Good Omens season two. We'll go back to our regular programming as soon as we know when it's going to be released. Since it has just been confirmed and filming dates have not been announced. The earliest it could premiere is in fall of 2024.

Gaiman will still serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Pratchett's estate will be represented by Narrativia's Rob Wilkins. BBC Studios Productions head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produces the series, while Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, the Blank Corp. and Narrativia produce.

Gaiman also has a first-look deal with Amazon and is preparing an Anansi Boys adaptation for the streaming platform.