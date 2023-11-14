Unsurprisingly, one of the GOTY nominees for the upcoming The Game Awards (TGA) 2023 received a total of eight nominations.

The Game Awards (TGA) 2023 is only a month away, so the nominations are already available. There are 31 categories, each with games that all deserve the win. However, there is one game that stands out, from the rest. That is, one of the TGA 2023 Game Of The Year (GOTY) nominees got 8 nominations in total for the upcoming rewards show.

As announced on the official Game Awards Twitter account, there will be a total of 31 categories during the event. The nominations range from Best Narrative to Best Score and Music, and of course the Game of the Year award that many players are looking forward to. What's interesting, however, is that one of the Game of the Year nominees was also nominated in seven other categories. If you are wondering which game it is, it's of course Baldur's Gate 3.

Other than Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3 was also nominated for the following TGA 2023 categories:

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Score and Music

Best Performance

Best Community Support

Best RPG

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord

Although being nominated for a lot of categories is something huge, it's not at all surprising for Baldur's Gate 3. After all, in the recent 41st Golden Joystick Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 won a total of 7 awards out of the 23 categories. As such, this is not at all surprising. If Baldur's Gate 3 wins in all of the categories it was nominated in, it wouldn't be a surprise. Personally, however, I believe that Final Fantasy XVI deserves the win for Best Score and Music.

Of course, Baldur's Gate 3 is not the only game that was nominated for the Game Awards 2023. Here are the nominations for all of the categories for the upcoming awards show:

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

As usual, The Game Awards 2023 winners will be decided via online vote. Players will be able to vote for their favorite games online. Make sure to vote before The Game Awards 2023 airs on December 7, 2023.

As usual, The Game Awards 2023 winners will be decided via online vote. Players will be able to vote for their favorite games online. Make sure to vote before The Game Awards 2023 airs on December 7, 2023.