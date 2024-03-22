One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have made 13 signings thus far.
It was a disappointing season for the Jaguars, who fell just short of making the playoffs, failing to live up to any expectations set upon them after a surprising 2022 season. Then again, they were decimated by injuries late last season to notable players that likely ended up leading to them losing five out of their last six games. Nonetheless, its on to the 2024 season for Doug Pederson and his Jaguars, who have been fairly active in free agency to this point.
Now, let's grade each Jaguars free agency signing.
Arik Armstead, DT
Arik Armstead's signing significantly strengthens the Jaguars' interior defensive line, addressing a major weakness from last season. Despite recent injury concerns, his track record suggests he can be a quiet valuable when healthy. The move also allows the Jaguars flexibility in the draft, potentially focusing on other positions like cornerback.
Grade: A-
Gabe Davis, WR
Gabe Davis' signing adds a valuable dimension to the Jaguars' receiving corps with his ability to stretch the field and make contested catches. He's definitely not a replacement to Calvin Ridley, but he's a solid WR2. Last season he had 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, per Pro-Football-Reference.
Grade: B+
Mitch Morse, C
Morse brings stability and experience to the Jaguars' offensive line, particularly addressing the center position, which was a concern last season. While he's likely not a long-term solution, he might end up replacing last year's center, Luke Fortner.
Grade: B
Ezra Cleveland, G
Ezra Cleveland's signing solidifies the Jaguars' offensive line and addresses a position of need. He's played virtually all over the line in the past, which makes him an asset.
Grade: B-
Darnell Savage, S
Darnell Savage's arrival shores up the Jaguars' safety position and provides a proven starter with significant experience. With Savage you get a player who has played a large chunk of games, having nine total interceptions in his career. He's mostly been reliable but did miss seven games last season with an injury. With some question marks in the secondary, Savage fills a need.
Grade: B+
Joey Slye, K
Joey Slye's signing addresses the Jaguars' need for a reliable kicker given that wasn't much the case with Brandon McManus. But he'll have competition with Riley Patterson and Wil Lutz. His career field goal percentage and ability to kick from long range made him an attractive option for the team. From 50 yards or more, he went 8-for-12 last season.
Grade: B-
D'Ernest Johnson, RB
Johnson's return provides depth at the running back position and ensures the Jaguars have a backup behind Travis Etienne Jr. The Jaguars likely don't feel comfortable with their running back room outside of Etienne, with only Tank Bigsby the other option. Johnson played in all 17 games last season, accounting for 41 carries for 108 yards, plus 10 receptions for 140 yards.
Grade: C
Jeremiah Ledbetter, DT
Jeremiah Ledbetter adds consistency and ability to contribute in a rotational spot on the interior of the defensive line. He had his best season of his career last year, having 24 tackles and recovering a fumble. He's a great depth piece for the Jacksonville.
Grade: B-
Ronald Darby, CB
Entering his 10th season in the league, Ronald Darby's addition strengthens the Jaguars' cornerback group and provides a veteran presence in the secondary. His versatility to play inside or outside adds flexibility to the defense. He'll likely see the field a lot but he'll also be used as a mentor to a likely drafted corner.
Grade: B+
Devin Duvernay, WR
It's not likely that Devin Duvernay sees much of the field as a wide receiver, as he's mainly known for his punt and kick returning. While with the Ravens, he averaged 12.8 yards per punt return and 24.8 yards per kick return.
Grade: B
Trevis Gipson, LB
Trevis Gipson's signing provides depth at the edge rusher position behind Josh Allen and Travon Walker. His past productivity with the Bears — 10 career sacks, five forced fumbles — and minimal work with the Titans last year — eight games, one sack and one forced fumble — suggests he can be a valuable rotational player. Overall, a solid move to add depth and competition to the defense.
Grade: B+
Blake Hance, OT
Blake Hance will be coming back to the Jaguars for his special team duties, but he can also be used as an extra offensive lineman. He played in all 17 games last season.
Grade: B
Daniel Thomas, S
Rounding up the special teams signings would be Daniel Thomas, who had the second most tackles on special teams last season. It's unlikely he gets much playing time outside of that, however.
Grade: B