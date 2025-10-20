The Jacksonville Jaguars entered London with momentum and left in disarray. Their 35–7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium marked their second straight blowout defeat, exposing an offense that can’t seem to start on time — and a quarterback demanding change.

“We have to start the games faster,” said Trevor Lawrence, who finished 23-of-48 for 296 yards and a lone touchdown. “There are some plays I’ve got to make early to get us going, and it’s routine stuff. I had Travis [Hunter] open on the first play of the game and just got to put it on him. We’ve got to find a way to get back to starting the game faster, on schedule, and just play ball.”

The Jaguars committed 13 penalties for 119 yards, including a costly illegal block that erased a 61-yard punt return touchdown from Parker Washington. Jacksonville managed only 20 yards in the first quarter and fell behind 21–0 before halftime. The mistakes — from missed field goals to dropped passes and failed fourth downs — made for an ugly scene across the pond.

Trevor Lawrence, Liam Cohen frustrated after brutal loss to Rams

Article Continues Below

Head coach Liam Coen didn’t mince words about the disaster. “It’s definitely frustrating, but just like everybody else, you’ve got to look inward first,” Coen said. “What am I doing as the head coach that’s not clear right now? How am I communicating these things? How are we practicing them? That’s what I’ve got to look at.”

Coen should have plenty of time for reflection during the nine-hour flight back to Florida and the upcoming bye week. At 4–3, Jacksonville still holds a winning record, but the optimism from their earlier wins over San Francisco and Kansas City has evaporated.

The lone bright spot came from rookie Travis Hunter, who finally looked like the two-way playmaker fans have been waiting for. Hunter saw 14 targets, catching eight passes for 101 yards and his first NFL touchdown — all career highs. Still, that production was buried under an avalanche of self-inflicted damage.

Coen hinted that personnel changes could be coming when the Jaguars return against the Raiders on Nov. 2. “We’ve got to look at the self-scout in all three phases,” he said. “How we’re using guys, who we need to use more or less — it’s all going to get evaluated.” For Lawrence, the message is simple: play smarter, play faster, and clean up the execution. Otherwise, a once-promising season could spiral fast.