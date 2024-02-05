Here is our guide on how to use the Zeta in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, her skills, weapons, builds, and more.

Zeta is one of the playable characters that players can unlock in the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This spear-wielding member of the Society excels in taking down single targets via continuous air combos. If you are interested in using her, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Zeta, from her skills to her weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Zeta Guide

She's a feisty spear wielder who punishes foes with aerial combos

Zeta, as mentioned above, excels in taking down single targets with ease. Most, if not all, of Zeta's kit revolves around empowering her (and sometimes her team) so that she can deal even more damage. Her main gimmick revolves around two things. The first is her Parry mechanic, which allows her to tank one hit from the enemy, which allows her to launch herself into the air to start her aerial combo. The second is her, well, aerial combo, which allows her to deal huge amounts of damage to a single target.

By timing your attack button presses, you can continuously bounce in the air, allowing you to keep attacking the same target over and over again. Once you have done enough bounces, you can then finish off with a strong attack, before doing it all over again.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Zeta Build

Based on Zeta's Skills, there are two ways to build her which are both very effective in fights. You can either go all-in on the damage or allow her to serve as an offensive Support for the team.

Pure Damage Zeta Build

Weapon: Gisla or Huanglong Spear

Skills: Infinite Wonders, Spear of Arvess, Signo Drive, Vengeful Flames

Sigils: Overdrive Assassin, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack Power, Stamina, Exploiter, Combo Booster, Combo Finisher, other Flex Sigils

This build revolves around making sure that the damage that Zeta deals is at its highest. Infinite Wonders applies Arvess Fermare, Zeta's unique debuff that increases the DMG that enemies take. Spear of Arvess deals some Skill Damage, while also launching Zeta into the air to start her aerial combo. Signo Drive gives Zeta and her team ATK up, while Vengeful Flames gives Zeta Supplementary DMG. You can also swap out Signo Drive with Realm's Majesty to give Zeta a strong Parry, while also giving her another way to apply Arvess Fermare.

Support Zeta Build

Weapon: Spear of Arvess or Sunspot Spear

Skills: Wingclipper, Rain of Fury, Signo Drive, Thousand Flames

Sigils: Health, Drain, Stun Power, Linked Together, Aegis, Cascade, Skilled Assault, Cascade, Quick Cooldown

This build is designed to increase Zeta's Support capabilities. Wingclipper Paralyzes enemies, which allows her team to deal a ton of damage while the enemy is frozen in place. Rain of Fury applies ATK Down on the enemy, while Signo Drive applies ATK Up to her team. Thousand Flames applies Burn on the enemy, which slowly whittles their HP as the fight goes on. Of course, this doesn't mean that Zeta should only use these skills. Even with this build, she can still deal a significant amount of damage.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for Zeta in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.