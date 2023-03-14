Great Britain can call themselves winners of a game at the World Baseball Classic for the first time ever.

In the third pool play game of their inaugural appearance in the tournament, the Brits stunned Colombia with a 7-5 win, just a day removed from allowing 18 runs in a mercy rule loss to Canada on Sunday, per FOX Sports.

After scoring in the top of the first against both the United States and Canada, only to see both leads quickly diminish, Great Britain found itself in a come-from-behind scenario once again in game three.

Great Britain scored seven unanswered runs after Colombia took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth.

The big hits came from Blue Jays prospect Jaden Rudd and Mariners prospect Harry Ford. Rudd laced a two-run double into left field to give Great Britain a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Then Ford, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2021, cracked one into his team’s bullpen in left to extend the lead. That ended up being the game-winning hit after Colombia pushed two runs across in the ninth.

Reds reliever Ian Gibaut got himself into some trouble in that ninth inning, allowing the tying run to come to the plate. He was able to hang on for the six-out save and seal the historic win for the Brits.

It’s always great to follow an underdog story, as is the case with this Great Britain team. While it’s unlikely they will make it out of their pool, a win like this can go a long way for the Brits and their quest to become a mainstay in the baseball world.

Great Britain will face Mexico in its final pool play game Tuesday night in Phoenix.