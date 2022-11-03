With a Green Bay Packers game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on the struggling Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Lions game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 9 predictions.

Green Bay has lost four straight games and is in a tough spot. The Packers also did not make any moves at the trade deadline to upgrade their roster, which has left many fans angered. Reports came out that the Packers were going to make a move for a wide receiver, which the offense desperately needs. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office weren’t able to agree on any wide receiver trades, with the rival Chicago Bears swooping in to get Chase Claypool.

While the Packers didn’t make any moves, they could still make a playoff push. Green Bay has a talented defense and a great running back duo that needs to be used more. Aaron Rodgers and the passing attack still need to turn it around, which could be difficult. However, no one should ever count out a Rodgers-led team. With that said, here are three bold predictions for the Packers in Week 9 against the Lions.

3. Packers’ defense forces multiple turnovers

Although Green Bay’s defense hasn’t been as great as expected, the talent is not in doubt. There has been concern about the scheme built around the talented core, but they are bound to turn it around.

Against the Buffalo Bills last week, Rasul Douglas and Jaire Alexander picked off superstar quarterback Josh Allen. They have talent at all three levels on defense and should be able to improve after having an up-and-down performance to start the season. Detroit has had a solid offense this season, and it won’t be easy for Green Bay to lock them done. However, they have the potential and should be looking for a bounce-back game.

2. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon dominate

The Packers have an elite running back combo with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. They were both utilized heavily against Buffalo, as Jones had 20 carries for 143 yards and Dillon had five carries for 54 yards. While they were potent with the yardage, Jones and Dillon were unable to reach the end zone.

The Lions don’t have the same level of defense as the Bills, which should allow the Packers to have an even stronger running game. Jones and Dillon are two of the more talented players on Green Bay’s offense, and it is important to get them involved early and often.

1. Packers get win, end four-game losing streak

Green Bay started off the season 3-1 but now finds itself in trouble. The NFC has been competitive, and there are other teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams that are on the outside looking in after their own slow starts.

The Packers have a four-time MVP in Rodgers to lead them, and he has been able to elevate the Packers above where they were expected to be in the past. He is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and has another chance to prove how great of a player he is.

The Lions have had some close losses this season and given playoff-caliber teams a run for their money despite a 1-6 record. The Packers can’t take them for granted, but this is a perfect opportunity to get back on track.