In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.

Green Bay suffered a loss in Week 1 but rebounded with a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 2. Against the Bears, the Packers scored three second-quarter touchdowns and were never troubled in the second half, all while limiting the Bears to only 48 passing yards.

With those in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 3 game vs. the Buccaneers.

4. Sammy Watkins finally gets a TD this season

The Packers have a plethora of talented young receivers. Through two weeks, Sammy Watkins appears to be Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. Watkins has six receptions for 111 yards in two games.

Sammy Watkins, like the rest of Green Bay’s offense, had a poor start to the season in Week 1 with three receptions for 18 yards. It wasn’t a bad debut, and it demonstrated that Watkins was on Rodgers’ radar, despite all of the other names battling for targets this season.

Week 2 showed what Watkins may become in Green Bay’s offense this season. He caught three passes again, but this time he gained 93 yards against the Bears. Watkins went underneath Chicago’s secondary a couple of times and made them pay dearly.

Watkins’ value has mostly been to go behind the secondary and make huge plays during his career. He carries a lot of value when he is the recipient of long toms, and he will likely get one here for a nice air TD.

3. Aaron Jones goes over 100 yards again

The Packers’ attack has been significantly more efficient in the run game. Through two games this season, Green Bay has averaged 157 yards rushing per contest. Although the run blocking may be improved, the Packers seem confident with the ball on the ground between Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

In particular, Jones’ breakaway speed is uncommon, causing difficulties in space for heavier linebackers and flat-footed safeties. Jones, as a skilled route runner, also adds to Green Bay’s passing offense. He’s a sneaky back who can absorb hits, stay poised, and spin out of traffic for a big gain.

Given Jones’ vision and explosiveness, the Buccaneers’ defense will need to set the edge and be disciplined in stopping the run. Jones is most definitely a player the Bucs will have to scheme around. Remember that he has a career-high 9.1 yards-per-attempt average through two games in 2022. He is undoubtedly capable of seeing the hole, nailing it with a devastating one-cut read, and putting up tons of yards against the Buccs. Put him down for 100 against Tampa Bay.

2. Aaron Rodgers finishes with a 100+ passer rating

Superstar Aaron Rodgers, just like Tom Brady, can strike tight windows with precise accuracy. He is one of the game’s most fundamentally sound signal callers, and he refuses to lose his edge. Rodgers has, in fact, completed 69.8 percent of his throws for 8,414 yards, 85 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for a 116.7 passer rating in the two seasons after the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

Rodgers, however, has struggled recently against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Recall that he lost both of his 2020 contests against them (one in the NFC Championship Game).

Currently, though, Rodgers has a squad that is trending in the right direction in terms of health. Though left tackle David Bakhtiari is still recovering from a broken ACL, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard made their 2022 debuts last week.

A healthier roster is a deeper roster, and that is a perfect recipe for another dominant outing for Rodgers. List him up for over 220 yards, 2 TDs, and an easy 100+ passer rating.

1. Packers win

The Packers’ running game got into a nice groove against the Bears last week. Still, they will need Aaron Jones to maintain or improve on his 8.8 yards per carry against the Buccaneers. Simply put, the ground game will be critical. Don’t forget that both of the biggest plays by last week’s leading receiver, Sammy Watkins, came off play-action.

On the other end, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reeling and hurting. Following an appeal, the league affirmed its decision to suspend Mike Evans for breaking the league’s player-safety policy following his role in an on-field brawl last week. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones did not play in Week 2 due to hamstring ailments. Both did not practice on Wednesday.

With running back Leonard Fournette and wideout Russell Gage as his primary playmakers, Brady will have his work cut out for him. Tampa Bay’s stout defense will likely keep the score close, but Brady won’t have enough around depth him. Expect the Packers’ rushing offense to grind down the Buccaneers’ defensive front, while Rodgers connects with Watkins for one big play. All these will result in a tight win for the Packers.