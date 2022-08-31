The Green Bay Packers, along with the rest of the teams in the NFL, trimmed down their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. While the Packers are expected to be a Super Bowl contender, there is always room for improvement, with a trade always being a possibility.

Green Bay secured star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for three more seasons with a contract worth $150.8 million. Rodgers will be 39 years old by the end of the year, which means the window for another Super Bowl ring is closing every season. Because of that, the team might consider trading project players for others who are ready to contribute right away or at least clear some cap space.

This leaves a former first-round pick’s status in Green Bay as a possible trade chip. With that being said, here is the best trade asset the Packers have after the 53-man roster cuts.

Green Bay Packers’ Best Trade Asset

QB Jordan Love

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers shocked everyone by selecting Jordan Love with a first-round pick, 26th overall. It was a surprise because the team traded its original first-round pick (30th) and its fourth-rounder (136th) to move up and select Love. Additionally, the team already had a future Hall of Famer quarterback in Rodgers.

This resulted in a questionable decision by Green Bay’s front office. In his first season in the NFL, Love was just the third-string quarterback and failed to make an appearance. Then, in his second year, he played in six games, starting one, and completed 38 of his 62 pass attempts for 411 yards. He had two touchdowns and three interceptions.

For comparison, Rodgers played in just seven games in his first three seasons in the league, always off the bench. He was the main backup to Hall of Famer quarterback Brett Favre. The problem is that Love is entering his third season in the NFL, and Rodgers still has three years on a lucrative deal. Unless the reigning MVP retires or asks for a trade, Love will be destined to be a backup for many years to come.

All those factors combined make him an interesting trade asset. At only 23 years of age, Love could still develop into a solid quarterback, perhaps a starter in the right situation. It does not look it will be in Green Bay.

There are a couple of teams that could be in search for a young quarterback for the future. The Seattle Seahawks recently named Geno Smith as their starter for the 2022 season, with Drew Lock behind him. Since Love still has two more years on his contract, the Packers could explore clearing up their cap space for next year and the Seahawks could take a chance on another young quarterback with an extra year left on his cheap deal. Lock is reportedly disappointed after losing the starting job once again. If he joined the Packers, he would at least learn from an elite quarterback, and perhaps Green Bay could get more draft capital as well.

The Packers could also look to try to trade Love for more proven talent elsewhere to try to help them win a Super Bowl this season. Either way, a fresh start for both parties could be the better solution. Love has no chance to play in the immediate future unless Rodgers gets hurt, and Green Bay isn’t winning anything if that happens.

So, cashing in Jordan Love now could bolster the roster for 2022.