2 positions Packers still must improve following 53-man roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers have been a Super Bowl contender over the past three seasons but have not made it past the NFC Championship Game. The Packers had an eventful offseason and just completed their roster cuts for the 2022 NFL season, setting up this new 53-man roster for a potential Super Bowl run.

While the Packers have a well-rounded team that’s favored to win the NFC North once again, they could still upgrade to solidify themselves as a contender. With that said, here are the two positions Green Bay still must improve following 53-man roster cuts on Tuesday.

Positions Packers still must improve after 53-man roster cuts

2. Wide receiver

It has been talked about for years but still holds true: Green Bay can improve its receiving core. Even when they had Davante Adams, analysts would push for the Packers to get a star No. 2 wideout. They are now without a proven No. 1 receiver and instead have depth.

Allen Lazard is slated to be the top target this season and has shown flashes throughout his career. Lazard is one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers most trusted targets, and they have a great connection. Randall Cobb will also have an impact as a longtime teammate of Rodgers. Rounding out the impact receivers are free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins, second-year wideout Amari Rodgers, and the two rookies in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Samori Toure also made the team.

Watkins has been a quality receiver in the NFL but has struggled to remain healthy. Doubs has been the name to follow throughout the preseason and training camp, as he has shown out.

Rodgers gave Doubs high praise recently, via Zach Kruse of Packers Wire: “Doubs has done a lot of really nice things. The standard for him is not going to be the standard for a normal rookie here in the past, especially in the last 4-5 years. He’s going to be expected to play based on his performance so far in camp. We have to hold him to a standard that I know he’s capable of reaching. He cares about it. He’s a great kid. He’s made some instinctual plays that you can’t really coach.”

While Green Bay doesn’t immediately need to improve this position group, a move around midseason to pick up extra help could be very beneficial. Could somebody like Odell Beckham Jr. be an option? Perhaps if he’s still available.

1. Pass rusher

Another area the Packers could improve is adding another pass rusher. Green Bay lost Za’Darius Smith, who was a key component of the pass rush over the past few seasons. The Packers still have Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, who are solid pass rushers. However, they don’t have any proven edge rushers outside of them.

At midseason last year, Green Bay picked up Whitney Mercilus, who helped improve the pass rush even more. Adding a player like this at some point throughout the season to be another rotational edge rusher would make one of the top defenses in the NFL even better.

If the Packers can sign or trade for someone near midseason, it would make their defense complete.

Green Bay has an uphill climb to win the Super Bowl, but the talent is in place to do it. It won’t be easy, but upgrading these positions on the roster could help the Packers bring the Lombardi Trophy home.