Heading into the 2024 NFL season, it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to be able to field a balanced offense split perfectly between the run and the pass.

Sure, McVay is still a pass-loving play-caller, and his three best offensive players are Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp, but Kyren Williams proved he can be a legit player in 2023, and the team selected his clone, Blake Corum, in the draft to guarantee they always have a KW-esque player on the field at all times.

Unfortunately, that hasn't happened, as the Rams have thrown the ball 103 more times than they've run it through Week 13, but that trend doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon. But if it wasn't for the strong play of Williams and Corum, the Rams wouldn't have left New Orleans with their sixth win of the season, with their playoff chances taking a major knock as a result.

Discussing what he's seen from the running back duo of Williams and Corum in 2024 and how they have become bigger and bigger parts of the Rams' offensive strategy with each passing month during his final media session before Week 14, McVay celebrated what his backs bring to the table, as they have become infectious engines of the offense.

“Kyren's been great. You just look at the consistency at which he's played, but also the ability to respond, the energy that he plays with, and how coachable he is. I thought last week was an excellent game for him. Really he and Blake [Corum] both positively impacted the game. He had a great energy and a great edge about himself. I thought he executed really well, and I think his teammates fed off of that,” McVay told reporters.

“He's obviously had great production in the red [zone] area. I thought that was a really good touchdown run that he did have. You look at the way that our offensive line finished that run with him too, that's what you want it to look like if you're physically playing tough on the line of scrimmage. He's been great. He just has an energy, and you guys know that [if you] have been around him. He has a great energy about himself. He's been one of those guys that consistently has the ability to respond and you guys always hear me talk about, ‘Tough times, don't last tough people do.' He's a tough guy both mentally and physically, and that's why we love him.”

While fans have always known that Williams could be an important part of the Rams' offense if afforded consistent opportunities, as he did it before last season, Corum coming on as a legit performer has been a far more interesting development. Fortunately, McVay was willing to comment on his game, too, and noted why he is excited to see what the Michigan product can do moving forward.

Sean McVay is proud to see Blake Corum shine for the Rams

Keying in on Corum's play over the past few weeks, McVay noted he's proud to see Corum impacting drives while afforded a bigger opportunity to work within the offense.

“I think it's a combination of both. I thought he did a good job. Even though some of those drives early on didn't result in points, I thought he impacted the game in a tremendously positive way last week, particularly on that second drive,” McVay told reporters. “I think it's always about…he's definitely earned that opportunity, and then what's the best way for our running backs room and for [Running Backs] Coach [Ron] Gould to be able to utilize those guys and keep him fresh throughout? I think last week was a good indicator of what is probably best to be able to take advantage of both those guys and then be able to have Ronnie [Rivers] supplement them accordingly.”

With the offensive line seemingly set for the time being, with the starting quintet of Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein, and rookie center Beaux Limmer expected to start in Week 14, maybe now McVay will be willing to commit to the run early, later, and every time in between, as he's seen first hand now how an effective rushing attack can hammer an opponent into submission when Saquon Barkley did it at SoFi Stadium in Week 12.