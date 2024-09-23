The Green Bay Packers are off to a strong start during the 2024 season. The Packers moved to 2-1 on the season after their 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. In addition, Green Bay received a record-breaking effort from fifth-year safety Xavier McKinney.

McKinney became the first Packers player with an interception in each of the first three games of the season in 45 years, per NFL on CBS. McKinney totaled a pick against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, and Tennessee on Sunday.

It is great to see him start the year strong with Green Bay's defense. In addition to his three interceptions, Xavier McKinney has amassed 10 solo tackles and three passes defended. McKinney signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Packers during the 2024 offseason, and he is proving why the team invested in him.

McKinney started his career with the New York Giants in 2020 after the team selected him in the second round of the draft. He appeared in six games during his rookie and built a strong foundation for his sophomore rise. McKinney amassed 93 total tackles and a career-high five interceptions during the 2021 season. He continued to produce for New York before having another standout year in 2023.

McKinney comes off a season where he totaled a career-best 116 total tackles along with half a sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions. He was instrumental in helping the Giants' struggling defense during the year.

Green Bay's stout defensive contributions come at the right time, given Jordan Love's absence from the team's offense. Thankfully, Love returned to practice on Monday amid his recovery from a knee injury. Matt LaFleur expects Love to be a limited participant while his injury is evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

The Packers look to carry momentum from their Week 3 victory into Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.