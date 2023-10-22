During a recent surprise concert at an intimate venue, Green Day announced a new tour and debuted their new song.

In Las Vegas on October 19, Green Day performed a new song, according to NME.

The concert was held at the Fremont Country Club. It's a 1000-capacity venue they used as a warmup for the weekend's When We Were Young Festival.

Green Day's new single

After performing their classic 1994 album Dookie in its entirety, they cut loose on a second run of tracks. This included their new single, The American Dream Is Killing Me, which will arrive next Tuesday.

Confirming what the song was, singer Billie Joe Armstrong announced that it was “the first song off our new album.”

Along with the new song, Armstrong announced that Green Day will hit the road in 2024 with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

Later in the show, the band gave a debut performance of Graffitia, from their album, Father Of All Motherfuckers. Additionally, the set included Homecoming, Last Night On Earth, and Oh Love.

Beyond the entire Dookie album, they performed other classics like Revolution Radio, Father of All…, Disappearing Boy, and Stuart And The Ave, to name a few.

Over the summer at d’été de Québec in Canada, the band debuted a new song called 1981.

Green Day fans are eagerly looking forward to the new album, and the new tour in 2024 sounds like a not-to-miss event, considering the awesome lineup.

No official dates have been announced yet, but more details will surface soon.