Greg Hardy‘s NFL career never really got off the ground, thanks in large part to the fact that he wasn’t exactly a great guy off the field. Hardy missed all but one game in the 2014 season after being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list due to an ongoing domestic violence investigation, which eventually resulted in him getting suspended for four games in 2015.

After the 2015 season, which Hardy spent with the Dallas Cowboys, Hardy opted to start a career in mixed martial arts. Hardy eventually found his way to bare-knuckle boxing, and recently made his debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Hardy was quickly knocked out in the second round of the fight, which led to many fans celebrating his loss.

 

 

Fans clearly haven’t forgotten all the bad things Greg Hardy has done, and it doesn’t look like he has a lot of people in his corner, even after he has left the NFL and begun boxing. It’s safe to say that Hardy’s first match in the bare-knuckle fighting world didn’t exactly go well, as he was knocked out twice before the match was ultimately called.

Considering how Hardy signed a multi-fight contract, this likely won’t be the last time we see him in the ring, and it’s safe to say that things certainly could go better for Hardy after this outing. But it’s also safe to say that not many folks will be rooting for him along the way. While Hardy’s NFL career is over, many folks won’t forget him anytime soon, and he should expect to continue to receive a lot of hate each time he steps in the ring.

 