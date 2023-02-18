Greg Hardy‘s NFL career never really got off the ground, thanks in large part to the fact that he wasn’t exactly a great guy off the field. Hardy missed all but one game in the 2014 season after being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list due to an ongoing domestic violence investigation, which eventually resulted in him getting suspended for four games in 2015.

After the 2015 season, which Hardy spent with the Dallas Cowboys, Hardy opted to start a career in mixed martial arts. Hardy eventually found his way to bare-knuckle boxing, and recently made his debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Hardy was quickly knocked out in the second round of the fight, which led to many fans celebrating his loss.

GREG HARDY JUST GOT SLEPT pic.twitter.com/yMOT2ayV0T — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2023

Convicted wife beater and former #NFL player Greg Hardy tries to fight a man and gets knocked the fuck out, twice! pic.twitter.com/icUOUHHLvX — That Guy (@DanielTheroux) February 18, 2023

This Greg Hardy fight is just like the past 25years of Dallas Cowboys.

Talk a lot of shit, but when they finally get in the Ring, They get knocked the fuck out 💀 pic.twitter.com/Qr4W4yjzXC — The Tape Don’t Lie📽️ (@eaglesfilmstudy) February 18, 2023

Not gonna lie, seeing wife beater Greg Hardy getting his memory erased is a thing of beauty. Sign him up for the Power Slap League next Dana. pic.twitter.com/4IgoPNI4bZ — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) February 18, 2023

Greg Hardy put to sleep again. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. pic.twitter.com/Fn6lMNAYMr — Anthony F (@OhioAF) February 18, 2023

Really do appreciate all the work Greg Hardy has done to dispel the notion that all NFL players are such superior athletes that they could easily show up and dominate combat sports. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 18, 2023

Fans clearly haven’t forgotten all the bad things Greg Hardy has done, and it doesn’t look like he has a lot of people in his corner, even after he has left the NFL and begun boxing. It’s safe to say that Hardy’s first match in the bare-knuckle fighting world didn’t exactly go well, as he was knocked out twice before the match was ultimately called.

Considering how Hardy signed a multi-fight contract, this likely won’t be the last time we see him in the ring, and it’s safe to say that things certainly could go better for Hardy after this outing. But it’s also safe to say that not many folks will be rooting for him along the way. While Hardy’s NFL career is over, many folks won’t forget him anytime soon, and he should expect to continue to receive a lot of hate each time he steps in the ring.