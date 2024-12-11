The Memphis Grizzlies are making winning moves on the court and enjoying Ja Morant's nightly highlights going into the holiday season. Still, shopping for upgrades is on the front office's agenda. There can be no complacency in this version of the NBA's Western Conference. Checking on rotational upgrades at various price ranges is part of EVP Zach Kleiman's job. Cashing in some expendable salary on Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Butler, or Cam Johnson is possible but involves significant red flags. However, saving assets and settling on Deni Avdija or Larry Nance Jr. as low-risk, high-reward options are on the table.

Marcus Smart ($20m), Brandon Clarke ($12.5m), Luke Kennard ($9.2m), John Konchar ($6.3m), and Jake LaRavia ($3.3m) add up to $51.3 million in expendable salary. Keeping Smart around seems, well, smart considering the recent surge up the standing with a healthy roster. Still, the Grizzlies can go shopping on every talent-tier aisle in the current trade market.

Grizzlies going big-name hunting

Jimmy Butler ($48.7m) and Brandon Ingram($36m) are the All-Star headliners most expected to be moved in NBA circles. However, landing Ingram or Butler would require including Smart, a complex multi-team deal, or both. The Pelicans are also fielding calls on CJ McCollum and Herb Jones per ESPN's Shams Charnia.

A 33-year-old McCollum will be a tough sell going by Ingram's market. The Pelicans may have to attach an asset to McCollum to make a deal happen and Memphis still may not be interested. However, Jones would be perfect with the Grizzlies against Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA Playoffs. The problem is the asking price of decent talent, an expiring contract, and multiple draft assets for Jones. Clarke and GG Jackson plus a first-round pick for Jones and a minimal contract (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) is a starting point.

Other teams would be ringing a luxury-tax allergic New Orleans ready to beat that offer once deadline pressure ramps up. The Golden State Warriors have no time to waste building around Stephen Curry, for example. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are on the fringes of NBA Finals contention as well. Others will talk themselves into believing an NBA Finals run is possible over the next few weeks.

All it takes is one desperate team being leveraged by a future Hall of Famer for Memphis to get outbid. The Grizzlies do have 14 draft picks to work with though, which is why dealing with a rebuilding team instead of another championship contender makes plenty of sense.

Need to check the Nets

Brokering a deal with the currently-eighth Brooklyn Nets (10-14) hinges on how that front office wants to approach the rest of the season. Perhaps the organization sees good reason for getting meaningful postseason reps under new head coach Jordi Fernandez. An argument can be made for letting Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton build a little chemistry before politely bowing out before the second round.

Hosting an NBA Play-In Tournament elimination game is very possible in this year's Eastern Conference. The Nets are aiming to avoid any decrease in lottery odds though. Swapping a 28-year-old Cameron Johnson for Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, two future first-rounders, and a pick swap achieves that goal.

The Nets could then send Kennard's shooting to a playoff squad and Clarke gives Brooklyn about the same production for half the money. Also a factor: Memphis gave up two first-round picks in the Marcus Smart deal. Smart should be safe in a Johnson deal unless the Grizzlies want to retain future draft selections.

Keeping tabs on consolidation deals

The Grizzlies have a good thing going right now and the Western Conference contender conversation is becoming clear. Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder are the biggest threats to Memphis. Everyone else is playing catch up so a small consolidation trade could be preferred over a big home run move.

Deni Avdija and Larry Nance Jr. would slide in seamlessly into minutes abandoned by Kennard, Konchar, or LaRavia. Avdija (23) is locked up for four years and has a declining salary cap charge. Nance Jr. is an expiring contract that could be kept around on a bargain deal. Portland needs assets for a rebuild and Atlanta needs shooting depth more than a small ball five.

Memphis has enough outside shooting talent but could use Nance Jr.'s versatility off the bench now that the roster is relatively healthy. How the Grizzlies go about their business over the next three months will dictate just how much they can accomplish over the next three years. There are plenty of options on the table but only a handful make sense given the current championship window.