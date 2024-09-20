The Memphis Grizzlies community is getting together before training camp and the crowds cannot fit into any ordinary NBA arena. Going through drills, draining three-pointers, and practicing for the NBA Dunk Contest are just a few of the activities keeping the team busy. Ja Morant and a few teammates made an appearance at Streets Ministries to help package up approximately 60,000 meals for their most loyal fans.

Morant was asked about the newest rookie, Zach Edey, specifically. The NBA All-Star and face of the franchise could not help but brag about the newest Grizzlies big man. Morant's bold Grizzlies prediction happens to be a reasonable bet.

“Definitely Rookie of the Year,” Morant boasted. “I think easy too. (Playing with Edey), I wouldn't say it was a surprise for me seeing how he dominated college. Coming into the workout, he came in and was ready to work.”

“You know my summer workouts are called a boot camp. So for him to come say he wants to work with me and then get through the workouts the whole week was big time for him,” continued Morant. “It made me excited to have him on the team. His skill set got so much better. Obviously, he is 7-4 but with his touch, he was shooting the ball very well. Rookie of the Year is pretty much all I can say.”

Ja Morant's Grizzlies go through boot camp

Morant and Edey have been working up a sweat together all summer, when healthy. Morant has been healing up since a January labrum surgery. Edey missed most of the Summer League action with an ankle injury.

That boot camp was a much-needed rust-busting run for both of the franchise's foundational pieces. It looked grueling going by at least one heavily edited social media post.

Morant knows there are some casual fans and forgetful media members who are discounting the Grizzlies. The Western Conference is tougher than ever after all. That's why all is forgiven and the rest is fuel for the comeback.

“Man, that's what happens,” Morant told the Commercial Appeal. “I love it. I don't got no problem with it…I see all of it. I'm not worried. I like it even more. That's just less pressure they're trying to put on me. That makes it even more scarier.”

Morant was last seen averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. Well, on the court. His smile was last seen down at the church, handing out care packages like they were assists at the All-Star game.

“Just to see everybody coming in here, and you see the joy everybody has on their face here,” Morant said. “It's definitely fun. For me, giving back is always something I pretty much done, and something I can give credit to my family for with how they raised me.”

A grinning ear to ear Morant who is back in touch with what is sacred in the game should scare the rest of the league. At least 60,000 folks from Memphis will be all too happy to watch that scene play out while they fill up on some good groceries.