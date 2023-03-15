Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the NBA suspended Ja Morant for eight games due to his gun-toting incident during an IG Live stream, Commissioner Adam Silver released a strong statement condemning the actions of the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Silver also shared what he and Morant talked about during their meeting on Wednesday before the NBA handed the youngster his punishment.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him,” Silver said in his statement, per Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports.

“He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

Ja Morant has been in hot water recently, and his gun incident was only the start of it. Later on, photos of him with a stripper on the Denver nightclub where he showed off his gun got leaked and went viral, putting him under more scrutiny. Then there’s the report about him allegedly assaulting a teenager in a volleyball game in the past.

While Morant’s suspension is for eight games, the contests that he missed so far will be counted towards it. With that said, he is eligible to return by March 20 when they face the Dallas Mavericks. For what it’s worth, the Grizzlies reportedly have no plans of playing him against the Mavs.

It remains to be seen what Morant will do and how he’ll navigate his return. Hopefully, though, he has really reflected from his mistakes. As Adam Silver said, the Grizzlies superstar has a responsibility as one of the brightest young players in the game today.