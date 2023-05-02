Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Memphis Grizzlies are just days removed from a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, they have made plenty of headlines, and DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. got fans wound up with a cryptic tweet that went viral on Monday. However, Jackson came back a day later and has apparently cleared the air with another tweet.

to be here — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) May 2, 2023

Jackson’s initial tweet had fans thinking he was hinting at an exit. Grizzlies teammate Desmond Bane replied to Jackson’s second tweet, and the two seemed to enjoy the fun of fans panicking.

Jackson was a dynamic part of the Grizzlies team this year en route to his DPOY victory. He finished the regular season averaging 18.6 PPG with 6.8 rebounds and three blocks. In the series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson had his hands full with Anthony Davis down low, although he still managed two double-doubles and scored double digits in all six games.

Jackson also posted something on his Instagram account, which is another sign that he wants to stay in Memphis.

For everyone worried about Jaren Jackson Jr.s seemingly cryptic tweet, it appears you had nothing to worry aboutⓂ️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ieinj6VT6m — Cole (@colabasas) May 2, 2023

The Grizzlies began Tuesday with a report swirling that Dillon Brooks would not return, and there were a few reasons for that. nonetheless, after a long day for Memphis fans, Jaren Jackson Jr. has cleared the air and seemingly admitted his desire to remain with the team. After a frustrating first-round loss despite getting the No. 2 seed in the West, there is a lot to look forward to with this team.

Even without Brooks, the future is bright with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ja Morant.