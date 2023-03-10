Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies had the perfect response to Draymond Green’s recent tirade and it came in the form of a 131-110 walloping of the Golden State Warriors at home Thursday night. The Grizzlies did not waste much time channeling their rage into a meaningful output on the floor, as they unloaded a total of 48 points right out of the gate.

“The 48 points the Warriors allowed in the first quarter tonight were the most they’ve allowed in a regular season quarter under Steve Kerr (since 2014-15)”, according to ESPN Stats & Info. “The Grizzlies scored 77 points in the first half, their most in a half this season.”

In his podcast, Draymond Green did not hold back in verbally obliterating Dillon Brooks, referring to the Grizzlies forward as an “idiot” and even questioning whether Memphis players actually like the former Oregon Ducks star.

As far as how the game went, it looks as though the Grizzlies are just fine with Dillon Brooks, who scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out six assists to go with a steal and a block in 35 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Draymond Green produced 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes of action on the floor.

That huge win over the Warriors must taste sweet for Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies, who were in great need of one amid such a controversial week. With Ja Morant still out, the Grizzlies got it together and found a way to snap a three-game skid at the expense of the reigning NBA champions.