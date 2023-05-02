Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Memphis Grizzlies saw their season end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Days later, it was reported that the Grizzlies would not be bringing Dillon Brooks back “under any circumstances.” This isn’t entirely surprising given Brooks’ troublesome past and drama-filled tenure with the team.

The constant trash-talking was one concern for the Grizzlies, but it turns out Dillon Brooks wasn’t too pleased with his role, either (h/t Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal).

“I don’t think I lost any thing on the offensive end,” Brooks said. “I was just there to three-and-D, shoot and play defense. I got way more to my game than that.”

Dillon Brooks finished the regular season averaging 14.3 PPG with a 32.6 clip from three-point land. His defense is the main reason he was a starter and played heavy minutes down the stretch for Taylor Jenkins’ team.

Yes, he is mainly a 3-and-D guy. However, it seems Brooks wants to be utilized more in an offensive role with another team going forward.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the other hand, the Grilizzes weren’t too happy with Brooks’ antics, per Cole.

‘A notable takeaway from Sunday’s exit interviews was how Morant, Kleiman and Taylor Jenkins noted a desire to tone down the trash-talking ways, and it was in stark juxtaposition to Brooks saying it’s a part of who he is and his competitive nature.

In other words, that never was going to change.’

With everything put together, it was a rather easy choice for the Grizzlies to decide to move on from Brooks. It will be interesting to see which teams express a desire to sign him in the offseason.