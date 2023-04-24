Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been embroiled in media controversy amid his beef with LeBron James in the first round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. His 2023 NBA Playoffs has been defined by his antics and not his play, and Stephen A. Smith believes he has shown a level of weakness for not being able to back up that talk.

"It just shows a flagrant level of mental weakness when you chirping and then all of the sudden you got a bad day and you don't wanna answer for the stuff that you created." Stephen A. Smith on Dillon Brooks' Game 3 ejection & not talking with the mediapic.twitter.com/8iLzUamaxU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 24, 2023

“You chirping, chirping, chirping, okay. Then, when you get yourself ejected, after y’all got blitzed in the first quarter, after the game you don’t wanna talk to anybody. It’s amazing to me, how these guys…it just shows a flagrant level of mental weakness when you’re chirping and all of the sudden you don’t wanna answer for the stuff you created.”

Smith believes that for Brooks to play poorly, get ejected, and not be able to speak to the media like he did before things went badly for him on the court is a perfect example of weak mental fortitude. Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant 2 against LeBron James in Game 3, amid a matchup where the Lakers controlled the tempo from the start.

Unfortunately for Brooks, he can’t argue against any criticism by pointing to his play. He is averaging 11.3 points in the series on 32.5% shooting, and an abysmal 25.0% shooting from long range. If he doesn’t step up his game soon, he will be the subject of much more scrutiny in the media.

The Lakers and Grizzlies battle in a pivotal Game 4 on Monday, as the Lakers look to take a commanding 3-1 lead while the Grizzlies desperately try to even the series. The spotlight will be on Dillon Brooks, as it is time for him to back up his talk with solid play on the court.