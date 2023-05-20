Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The criticisms on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after his latest gun scandal just keep coming. This time, one of the dancers he terrorized in a Denver nightclub where he first brandished a gun spoke out and condemned his actions.

To recall, before his recent IG Live gun scandal, Morant did the same thing back in March. When he visited a nightclub in Colorado, Morant went to IG Live as well where he flaunted a gun. The Grizzlies star apparently has not apologized to the dancers that he scared due to his actions.

Now, as Morant clearly didn’t learn from his mistake and repeated his misconduct, a dancer from the Denver nightclub he went to before spoke with the New York Post and slammed the Grizzlies youngster. She also called Morant a “boy” who is clearly seeking attention.

“I don’t foresee an apology [anytime] soon. He’s a boy,” the dancer said. “He’s clearly begging for attention and trying to be a baller. He should be banned from all clubs and get his NBA career taken away given our country’s current circumstances on gun violence.”

While some people like JJ Redick has defended Ja Morant, emphasizing that he didn’t break any law and shouldn’t be given a harsh punishment as what many want, the fact remains that the NBA has an image to protect. Not to mention that given Morant’s platform and status in the league, his actions reflect the NBA. Adam Silver and co. surely don’t want to make it look like it’s okay for Morant to promote the use of guns and even playing with it.

It remains to be seen what the NBA will do to punish Morant. Rumors have swirled that the Grizzlies guard could face a lengthy suspension, especially amid expectations that the league won’t be lenient on him since he’s a repeat offender.

More criticisms are expected to come to Morant’s way due to his actions. However, he can’t do anything but accept it given the circumstances he’s in.