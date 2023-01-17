Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night.

But if there’s one downside to Morant’s otherworldly athleticism, it’s that the NBA has drug tested him numerous times this season. And Morant took to Twitter to call out the league after finding out the NBA will drug test him for the seventh time of the 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday:

“been drug tested like 6 times this season . walked in the arena & found out i got another one today”

Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies. He’s averaging 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 36 appearances this season.

Despite being a great facilitator ever since he stepped foot in the pros out of Murray State, Morant has taken his playmaking to another level thus far. His current 7.9 assists average is the best of his career by a semi-wide margin. Conversely, with that being said, an area where he’s taken a step back from the year prior is his three-point shooting. Morant is converting just 32.6% of his threes on 5.3 attempts per contest.

Considering Morant’s jump-out-of-the-gym play style, it’s hard to imagine that the league will stop drug-testing him anytime soon. But so long as he continues to stay off of performing enhancing drugs, Morant doesn’t have anything to worry about.