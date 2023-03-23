Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

As Ja Morant made his NBA return on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, his father Tee Morant couldn’t help but reflect on the process his son went through and the challenges the Memphis Grizzlies star had to overcome to play again.

Morant was out for nearly three weeks after he found himself in plenty of controversies. It started after the Grizzlies guard showed a gun during an IG live, and it went downward spiral for him after that. Morant was criticized for what many call are “thug-like” actions, and it didn’t help that several reports about his conduct off the court painted him on a negative light. For one, there were allegations he attacked a teen girl during a high school volleyball game.

The Grizzlies scorer was suspended for his actions. He also underwent a counseling in Florida before being given the greenlight to play again.

After the incredibly difficult period for his son, Tee Morant said that he’s blaming himself for everything that happened, noting he could have done a better job in guiding Ja.

“I blame myself. I blame myself. Because that’s my son. When I say I will die for my kids, I will die for my kids. Now has the world thought about that or thought like that? Anything my kid does, I’m going to blame myself,” the Morant patriarch shared, per The Athletic.

Now that Ja Morant has returned to the court and back to doing what he loves, Tee is just thankful for the support that Memphis showed him, his son and their family. He also emphasized that he has only seen growth from Ja ever since the controversy, and he knows the 23-year-old is a much better player and leader now.

“I saw growth. I saw growth, and I saw grace. And I know that he knows that God is in control of everything. Forget what the world got to say about you; you can only be judged by one,” Tee added.