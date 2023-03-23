Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made his long-awaited return on Wednesday from his time away from the team and his imposed eight-game suspension from the NBA following his social media post displaying a gun while in a nightclub. Morant did not start, rather he came off the bench and it’s safe to say that the Grizzlies faithful couldn’t wait for his return. When Morant checked into the game against the Houston Rockets, he received a heartwarming standing ovation from the crowd as per Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.

A loud standing ovation for Ja Morant in his return to the floor. pic.twitter.com/0LrY2x5Afb — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 23, 2023

Although the Grizzlies maintained their standing in the Western Conference without Morant, if they want to hold on to their championship aspirations they’re going to need him for this stretch run. Morant has blossomed into one of the best players in the league after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was named to his second consecutive All-Star appearance and made headlines earlier this season with his take on the Western Conference.

This season, Morant has been averaging 27.1 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Late in the first quarter, Morant got his first bucket of the game with Desmond Bane hitting him with a pass as he cut to the rim and used his outstretched arm to finish around Tari Eason.

Ja Morant’s first bucket back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Z9UNPHwsx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023

The Grizzlies are currently holding a one and half game lead over the Sacramento Kings for second in the West. With Ja Morant’s return from suspension, things are looking up for them.