The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.

After the game, Grizzlies star Ja Morant talked about what he perceived to be the unfair treatment to his team to ESPN. Morant claimed that the NBA hated Memphis, and implied that the league gives them punishment unfairly.

“Anything when it comes to negative about the Grizzlies, we normally, you know, get the punishment,” Morant said. “It ain’t the same. They [the NBA] hate us.”

The Grizzlies have been in a lot of altercations and trash-talking against their opponents all season long. Something about this team just keeps getting under the skin of every team, it seems. Whether it’s Morant’s brash trash-talking or Brooks’ talking smack against courtside viewers, they always seem to get in trouble.

And when you get in trouble, logically speaking, you get punished for it. That punishment has come in the form of either sanctions from the NBA or the fans turning on the Grizzlies. This incident, in particular, definitely deserves some form of punishment, both for Dillon Brooks AND Donovan Mitchell.

It remains to be see what the sanction for Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot against Donovan Mitchell are. The Grizzlies might also consider giving a punishment to their forward, given his… history and how that behavior has negatively affected their games.