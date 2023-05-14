Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

How does this keep happening? A few months ago, Ja Morant got in trouble for flashing a gun during his own Instagram Live. It was one of the many gun and violence-related issues that the Memphis Grizzlies star found himself in. After a suspension by the team, Morant apologized for his actions. Everyone hoped he would turn over a new leaf. That… might not be the case, as Ja Morant was once again seen flashing a handgun on an IG Live.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Is it legal to own guns? Yes, yes it is. Depending on the state, though, the Grizzlies star could be in trouble for showing a gun in a public place. Even if it’s legal, showing off a gun that haphazardly isn’t really a good look. Morant is a popular player, and a lot of younger kids look up to him. It also gets him ridiculed by NBA Twitter for somehow not learning his lesson.

Ja Morant when its time to go IG Live: https://t.co/zz1pRleRVp pic.twitter.com/528UXZQE7m — K (@rewit23) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant’s PR team waking up this morning: pic.twitter.com/poYbDbcUsj — Marco (@xmarcolfc) May 14, 2023

Nobody: Ja Morant on IG Live for no reason at all: pic.twitter.com/3EFJxEY5kn — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant’s Lawyer Checking His Phone at Breakfast….

pic.twitter.com/HQqrpDIG3M — Coach James 🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) May 14, 2023

Some fans also pointed out that the friend taking the video tried to take the camera off of him when he saw the gun.

W mans for moving the camera right away — Enman🦦 (@Enman_14) May 14, 2023

He a real one for switching the camera off Ja so quickly — Steverson (@Steverson_26) May 14, 2023

It’s also worth noting that this move from Morant directly affects him in terms of what he can earn. His Nike signature shoe release was actually delayed in the wake of his first IG Live gun incident. Similarly, the Grizzlies star’s commercial with Powerade was pulled in the wake of that incident. You have to wonder if these brands would be more hesitant to work with someone who consistently gets in petty trouble like this.

The Grizzlies are yet to comment on this incident regarding Ja Morant and his IG Live. Considering that he was already suspended for an incident similar to this, you have to wonder what the team’s next move is.